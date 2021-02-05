Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 460,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,787. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,705.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

