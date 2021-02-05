Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.15. 936,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,619. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.69. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $302.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.77.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

