Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.71

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $9.40. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 274,551 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 7.32% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

