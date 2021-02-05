CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Tops $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.08 or 0.01353321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.14 or 0.07365565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00060342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006457 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.