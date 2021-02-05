Caspian (CSP) Trading Up 12% This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $4,691.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01292081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.60 or 0.06706032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020857 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.