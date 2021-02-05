Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $63.43

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.43, but opened at $58.71. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 118,649 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

