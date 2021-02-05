Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $63.43

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.43, but opened at $58.71. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 118,649 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
