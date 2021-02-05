Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Cap of $7,846.20

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Castle has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $7,846.20 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00318208 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003252 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $599.59 or 0.01596235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,887,363 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

