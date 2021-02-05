Castle Market Cap Reaches $16,463.90 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 114.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Castle has a market capitalization of $16,463.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded up 130.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00302265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003342 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.18 or 0.01992914 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,887,363 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

