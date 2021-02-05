Castweet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $125,729.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $384,029.22 and $125,729.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castweet has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00457624 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00155940 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002392 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

