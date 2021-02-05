CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report $26.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.43 million and the highest is $27.45 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $29.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $100.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.77 million to $100.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.06 million, with estimates ranging from $104.97 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

NYSE:CTT opened at $9.81 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 386.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 290.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

