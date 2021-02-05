CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Shares Up 6.1%

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.41. 695,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 222,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $507.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,312,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 118,954 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 675,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 217,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.