Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $191.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

