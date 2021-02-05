Cathay General Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

