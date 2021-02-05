CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.85

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 76331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

