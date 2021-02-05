Ccore Price Tops $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 47% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $18,868.08 and approximately $81.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 69.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00068815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01307344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.40 or 0.06724622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020970 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.