CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $3,755.16 and approximately $3.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

