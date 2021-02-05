CCUniverse Trading 42.3% Lower Over Last Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $3,939.78 and $63.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007840 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

