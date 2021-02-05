CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Raised by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 228.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for approximately 3.9% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CDW by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in CDW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in CDW by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in CDW by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,926. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

