Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

NYSE CDR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 87,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

