Celer Network Hits Market Cap of $61.19 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $61.19 million and $14.10 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01292081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.60 or 0.06706032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,334,283,347 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

