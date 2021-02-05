Celo (CELO) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Celo has a total market cap of $579.97 million and $32.10 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00008077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00166962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00063837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00076759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00229562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042671 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

