Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $33.16 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $33.16 million and approximately $96,881.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.01360038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.18 or 0.07360183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 33,062,340 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.