Celo Trading Up 9.5% This Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00008291 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $582.41 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00156116 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00086059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065753 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00239271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

