Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.39 and last traded at $63.96. Approximately 783,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,748,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 913.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,455 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 16.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

