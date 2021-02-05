Centaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $661,650.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00179337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068861 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00082813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00236984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars.

