Centrality Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $42.90 million and approximately $187,093.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.79 or 0.01202550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.43 or 0.05975945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

