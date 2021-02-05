Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,334. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

