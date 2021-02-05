Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Up 5.7%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.58. 7,552,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 7,484,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $450.10 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.