Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $434.00

Shares of Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 419 ($5.47), with a volume of 15130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.51).

The company has a market capitalization of £123.66 million and a P/E ratio of 47.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 407.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 336.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

Cerillion PLC (CER.L) Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

