Chainlink (LINK) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $25.17 or 0.00064014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $10.20 billion and approximately $4.16 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.57 or 0.01209711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06149536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

