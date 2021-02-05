Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Gap Up to $0.08

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.08, but opened at $0.10. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 35,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.