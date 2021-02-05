Champion Pain Care (OTCMKTS:CPAI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champion Pain Care Co. (OTCMKTS:CPAI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Champion Pain Care shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 120,404 shares trading hands.

Champion Pain Care Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPAI)

Champion Pain Care Corporation operates as a pain management company in the United States. It offers the Champion Pain Care Protocol, a proprietary pain management protocol for the treatment and management of chronic pain. The company's protocol includes various treatment plans comprising physical examination by the attending doctor, blood testing, and urine drug screening; education for patients about the nature of their chronic pain; on-going interaction to support patient adherence to beneficial behavioral changes; relaxation training to reduce the effects or stress and anxiety, which can aggravate pain; amino acids and other dietary supplements to restore and maintain normal brain chemistry; and the reduction of cellular and joint inflammation.

