Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.90

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $11.98. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 11,570 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $160.03 million, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Champions Oncology news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $356,878.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Champions Oncology by 23.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

