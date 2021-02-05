ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at about $36,386,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after buying an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ChampionX by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after buying an additional 2,518,092 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,477,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at about $9,308,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $27.69.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

