ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.58

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 1435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $669.90 million, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $699,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,731.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,059 shares of company stock worth $3,163,491 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 99,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 111,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,636 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 37.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.