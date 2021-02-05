Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

NYSE:CRL opened at $269.96 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $284.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.06 and a 200-day moving average of $233.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

