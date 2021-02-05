ChartEx Trading Up 81.7% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 81.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $539,012.13 and $454,122.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00170932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00066956 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00080473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00230685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045196 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

