ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $438,888.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,322.55 or 0.99690915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050101 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

