Chelverton Growth Trust (CGW.L) (LON:CGW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.49

Chelverton Growth Trust (CGW.L) (LON:CGW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and traded as high as $31.00. Chelverton Growth Trust (CGW.L) shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 12,326 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.04.

Chelverton Growth Trust (CGW.L) Company Profile (LON:CGW)

Chelverton Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the official list and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalization at the time of investment of up to 50 million pounds. The Company invests in securities of publicly quoted the United Kingdom companies, though it may invest in unquoted securities.

