Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $245.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.