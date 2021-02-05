Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $2.33. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 2,101,659 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $278.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 66,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

