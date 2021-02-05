China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.00

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.29. China Customer Relations Centers shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 200,396 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRC)

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

