China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Trading Up 15%

Shares of China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) traded up 15% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 44,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 513,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.