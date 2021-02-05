China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.42

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing, and Other. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

