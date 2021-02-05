China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 101.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $28.39 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.66.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

