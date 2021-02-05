Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.92 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,479.55 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,553.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,425.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,301.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.