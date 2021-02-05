CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.23

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and traded as low as $28.82. CHS shares last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 15,618 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

