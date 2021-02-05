Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Trading 14.7% Higher

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $34.65. 65,878,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 61,237,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.