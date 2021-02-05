Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $220.09

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $220.09 and last traded at $220.09, with a volume of 3667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

