CIBC Boosts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $28.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

TELUS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.21. 39,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

