CIBC Boosts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $28.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.
TELUS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.21. 39,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.
